Rookie Saints running back Alvin Kamara is racking up awards this week. Kamara, who was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week on Thursday, was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week on Friday, adding to his total haul.

11-11-2017
SaintsWillWin
 
Saints running back Alvin Kamara wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week
Rookie Saints running back Alvin Kamara is racking up awards this week.

Kamara, who was named the FedEx Ground Player of the Week on Thursday, was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Week on Friday, adding to his total haul.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara wins Pepsi Rookie of the Week | Saints | theadvocate.com
