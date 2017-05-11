|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints, now in sole position of first in the NFC South, travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, as well as some cold weather, in this Week 10 matchup. THE GAME Who: New Orleans Saints at ...
|
|
|11-12-2017, 08:16 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints, now in sole position of first in the NFC South, travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills, as well as some cold weather, in this Week 10 matchup.
THE GAME
Who: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills
When: Noon
Where: New Era Field, Buffalo, New York
HOW TO WATCH
WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans
WGMB-TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge
RADIO
WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)
WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)
KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)
Live Chat is Here!
Weather:
Mostly Cloudy, Cool, Chance of an isolated passing shower, Mostly Dry, Wind: SSE 3-6, High: 39-43. Few Mixed very light rain/snow showers may develop late, possibly a light accumulation toward the Pennsylvania border, Low: 32.
|11-12-2017, 08:23 AM
Re: Saints vs. Bills Live Game Day Thread
I like our chances...
New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills: 3 key matchups | NOLA.com
