Saints vs. Bills Live Game Day Thread

THE GAME

Who: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

When: Noon

Where: New Era Field, Buffalo, New York







HOW TO WATCH

WVUE-TV (Fox 8) in New Orleans

WGMB-TV (Fox 44) in Baton Rouge



RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KMDL 97.3 FM (Lafayette)



Weather:

Weather:

Mostly Cloudy, Cool, Chance of an isolated passing shower, Mostly Dry, Wind: SSE 3-6, High: 39-43. Few Mixed very light rain/snow showers may develop late, possibly a light accumulation toward the Pennsylvania border, Low: 32.

