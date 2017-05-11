Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Jeff Ireland

Jeff Ireland

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...

Like Tree5Likes
  • 4 Post By K Major
  • 1 Post By jeanpierre

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-12-2017, 12:43 PM   #1
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,724
Blog Entries: 28
Jeff Ireland
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:45 PM   #2
100th Post
 
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Panama City, FL
Posts: 461
Re: Jeff Ireland
Hopefully we can hold on to him.
GeauxForMore is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:46 PM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,728
Re: Jeff Ireland
Considering the front office does not affect the cap I expect Ireland to get a huge new deal.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:47 PM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,728
Re: Jeff Ireland
Originally Posted by GeauxForMore View Post
Hopefully we can hold on to him.
Only way he goes is if he gets a GM offer.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:48 PM   #5
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,831
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Jeff Ireland
Pay the man.

K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:53 PM   #6
Site Donor 2015
 
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 16,724
Blog Entries: 28
Re: Jeff Ireland
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post
Only way he goes is if he gets a GM offer.
If it came to that I'd rather see us promote the Mickster in title to something like Team President and make Ireland General Manager...
SmashMouth likes this.
jeanpierre is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:54 PM   #7
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,469
Blog Entries: 29
Re: Jeff Ireland
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Pay the man.

There are no cap implications... do it now.
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 12:59 PM   #8
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 7,864
Blog Entries: 3
Re: Jeff Ireland
Move over Loomis.
saintsfan1976 is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 01:04 PM   #9
Resident Swede
 
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,836
Re: Jeff Ireland
Just pay him. Don't move any parts. They finally seem to have a front office in place that works. Lets keep it that way.
Crusader is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« It was the collars! | Saints vs. Bills Live Game Day Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:09 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts