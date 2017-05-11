|
|
|
|11-12-2017, 12:45 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
Hopefully we can hold on to him.
|11-12-2017, 12:46 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
Considering the front office does not affect the cap I expect Ireland to get a huge new deal.
|11-12-2017, 12:47 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
|11-12-2017, 12:53 PM
|#6
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
|11-12-2017, 12:54 PM
|#7
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
|11-12-2017, 01:04 PM
|#9
|
|
Re: Jeff Ireland
Just pay him. Don't move any parts. They finally seem to have a front office in place that works. Lets keep it that way.
|
|
|