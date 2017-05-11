Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills

What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We can run the ball! And we don't suck. And we matched our win total from last year already! And that we are the class of the NFC South....

Like Tree8Likes
  • 2 Post By SmashMouth
  • 1 Post By arsaint
  • 1 Post By K Major
  • 1 Post By AsylumGuido
  • 2 Post By SmashMouth
  • 1 Post By Halo

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-12-2017, 03:50 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,472
Blog Entries: 29
What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
We can run the ball!

And we don't suck.

And we matched our win total from last year already!

And that we are the class of the NFC South.

AsylumGuido and Jankman8 like this.
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 03:53 PM   #2
Saint Historian
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,401
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
I hope they are serving humble pie on the flight back to NOLA
blackangold likes this.
arsaint is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 03:53 PM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,853
Blog Entries: 1
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Saints are a legit ball club that will make a serious post season push. This isn't a fluke.
AsylumGuido likes this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 03:55 PM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 5,734
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Originally Posted by SmashMouth View Post
We can run the ball!

And we don't suck.

And we matched our win total from last year already!

And that we are the class of the NFC South.

Teach us something new. Hell, yeah!

By the way, where are all the preseason and early season haters now, huh?

* crickets *
SmashMouth likes this.
AsylumGuido is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 03:56 PM   #5
Saint Historian
 
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,401
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Glad to see that last TD. STAY HUMBLE AND HUNGRY DEFENSE!!!
arsaint is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:05 PM   #6
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,472
Blog Entries: 29
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Originally Posted by AsylumGuido View Post
Teach us something new. Hell, yeah!

By the way, where are all the preseason and early season haters now, huh?

* crickets *
Pete and frydaddy like this.
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 04:06 PM   #7
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,389
Blog Entries: 45
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Proctologists are booked through February in the state of Georgia!
saintfan likes this.
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Could any of the Saints' remaining games be flexed to Sunday night? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:11 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts