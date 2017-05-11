|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; We can run the ball! And we don't suck. And we matched our win total from last year already! And that we are the class of the NFC South....
|11-12-2017, 03:50 PM
|#1
What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
We can run the ball!
And we don't suck.
And we matched our win total from last year already!
And that we are the class of the NFC South.
|11-12-2017, 03:53 PM
|#2
Saint Historian
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
I hope they are serving humble pie on the flight back to NOLA
|11-12-2017, 03:55 PM
|#4
5000 POSTS! +
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
|11-12-2017, 03:56 PM
|#5
Saint Historian
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
Glad to see that last TD. STAY HUMBLE AND HUNGRY DEFENSE!!!
|11-12-2017, 04:05 PM
|#6
Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills
