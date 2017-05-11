AsylumGuido 5000 POSTS! +

Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 5,734

Re: What We Learned From Saints' Blowout Win Against the Bills Originally Posted by SmashMouth



And we don't suck.



And we matched our win total from last year already!



And that we are the class of the NFC South.



We can run the ball!And we don't suck.And we matched our win total from last year already!And that we are the class of the NFC South.



By the way, where are all the preseason and early season haters now, huh?



* crickets * Teach us something new. Hell, yeah!By the way, where are all the preseason and early season haters now, huh?* crickets * SmashMouth likes this.