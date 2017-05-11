|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I think there are a bunch of games left on the Saints schedule that could generate a lot of national interest. In theory, I think the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to be the most likely to ...
11-12-2017, 04:03 PM
|#1
Could any of the Saints' remaining games be flexed to Sunday night?
I think there are a bunch of games left on the Saints schedule that could generate a lot of national interest. In theory, I think the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to be the most likely to be flexed, but it's hard to imagine NBC wanting to switch from the Packers-Steelers game, even if Brett Hundley is playing quarterback for Green Bay.
The Week 11 game against Washington would be good, but the Sunday night game that week is Cowboys-Eagles. So, that's highly unlikely to change. Week 13 against the Panthers will be important, but NBC has Eagles-Seahawks that Sunday night.
The Week 16 game against the Falcons could be a big one, but that one can't be flexed because there isn't a Sunday night game on Christmas Eve. There are two Monday games, but the rules say games can't be flexed to Monday.
So, after thinking about this while writing this response, I guess it's unlikely the Saints will have a game flexed this year -- but certainly not impossible.
Could any of the Saints' remaining games be flexed to Sunday night? | NOLA.com
