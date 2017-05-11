WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,893

Could any of the Saints' remaining games be flexed to Sunday night?



The Week 11 game against Washington would be good, but the Sunday night game that week is Cowboys-Eagles. So, that's highly unlikely to change. Week 13 against the Panthers will be important, but NBC has Eagles-Seahawks that Sunday night.



The Week 16 game against the Falcons could be a big one, but that one can't be flexed because there isn't a Sunday night game on Christmas Eve. There are two Monday games, but the rules say games can't be flexed to Monday.



So, after thinking about this while writing this response, I guess it's unlikely the Saints will have a game flexed this year -- but certainly not impossible.







Could any of the Saints' remaining games be flexed to Sunday night? | NOLA.com I think there are a bunch of games left on the Saints schedule that could generate a lot of national interest. In theory, I think the Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams to be the most likely to be flexed, but it's hard to imagine NBC wanting to switch from the Packers-Steelers game, even if Brett Hundley is playing quarterback for Green Bay.The Week 11 game against Washington would be good, but the Sunday night game that week is Cowboys-Eagles. So, that's highly unlikely to change. Week 13 against the Panthers will be important, but NBC has Eagles-Seahawks that Sunday night.The Week 16 game against the Falcons could be a big one, but that one can't be flexed because there isn't a Sunday night game on Christmas Eve. There are two Monday games, but the rules say games can't be flexed to Monday.So, after thinking about this while writing this response, I guess it's unlikely the Saints will have a game flexed this year -- but certainly not impossible.