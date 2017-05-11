|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Uhhh, I got nothin'? Missed extra point... maybe....
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-12-2017, 06:11 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
|
The ugly in the Bills win
Uhhh, I got nothin'?
Missed extra point... maybe.
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-12-2017, 06:13 PM
|#2
|
The Professor
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,921
|
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Red zone turnover in the first quarter.
SFIAH
|11-12-2017, 06:15 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
|
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
|11-12-2017, 06:21 PM
|#5
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
|
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Originally Posted by K MajorThats whats so impressive. This was not some weak POS team what took advantage of, it was a quality team with a very good defense that we dropped 47 freaking points on, in their own back yard!
|11-12-2017, 06:45 PM
|#6
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: South Bay
Posts: 2,797
|
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
It was awesome.
I didn't see Lattimore in the inactive list.
TT didn't throw the ball much. PJ stood out.
|11-12-2017, 06:47 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,547
|
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|