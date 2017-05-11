Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The ugly in the Bills win

The ugly in the Bills win

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Uhhh, I got nothin'? Missed extra point... maybe....

Like Tree1Likes
  • 1 Post By Danno

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-12-2017, 06:11 PM   #1
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
The ugly in the Bills win
Uhhh, I got nothin'?

Missed extra point... maybe.
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:13 PM   #2
The Professor
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Lithonia, GA
Posts: 1,921
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Red zone turnover in the first quarter.

SFIAH
SaintFanInATLHELL is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:15 PM   #3
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Originally Posted by SaintFanInATLHELL View Post
Red zone turnover in the first quarter.

SFIAH

True, it prevented us from winning 54-10!

RUN THE BLEACHERS JOSH, RUN THE DAMN BLEACHERS!
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:16 PM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,862
Blog Entries: 1
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Nothing here. Even the water boys were on their game.

Total domination against a good Bills defense.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:21 PM   #5
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 22,554
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Nothing here. Even the water boys were on their game.

Total domination against a good Bills defense.
Thats whats so impressive. This was not some weak POS team what took advantage of, it was a quality team with a very good defense that we dropped 47 freaking points on, in their own back yard!

K Major likes this.
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:45 PM   #6
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: South Bay
Posts: 2,797
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
It was awesome.

I didn't see Lattimore in the inactive list.

TT didn't throw the ball much. PJ stood out.
WHODATINCA is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-12-2017, 06:47 PM   #7
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,547
Re: The ugly in the Bills win
Originally Posted by WHODATINCA View Post
It was awesome.

I didn't see Lattimore in the inactive list.

TT didn't throw the ball much. PJ stood out.
Lattimore just stood there. It was enough. The best football repellant I've seen in a long, long while.
Seer1 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Super Saints dominate in lopsided victory over Bills | Saints vs. Bills Live Game Day Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:13 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts