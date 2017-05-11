Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Did he even play today? I never heard his name called....

11-12-2017, 06:36 PM
Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
Did he even play today? I never heard his name called.
11-12-2017, 06:38 PM
Re: Marshon Lattimore
Originally Posted by Danno View Post
Did he even play today? I never heard his name called.
That's a good way to tell he played!
11-12-2017, 07:03 PM
Re: Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
Lattimore may already by the best CB in the league straight out of the draft.
11-12-2017, 07:05 PM
Re: Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
Originally Posted by hitta View Post
Lattimore may already by the best CB in the league straight out of the draft.
Facts are certainly trending that way.
11-12-2017, 07:07 PM
Re: Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
LOL on this thread title.
Not hearing a name sometimes means they are a "silent killer."
