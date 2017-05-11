|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Did he even play today? I never heard his name called....
|
|
|11-12-2017, 06:36 PM
|#1
|
|
Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
Did he even play today? I never heard his name called.
|
|11-12-2017, 06:38 PM
|#2
|
|
Re: Marshon Lattimore
|11-12-2017, 07:03 PM
|#3
|
|
Re: Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
Lattimore may already by the best CB in the league straight out of the draft.
|11-12-2017, 07:05 PM
|#4
|
|
Re: Is Marshon Lattimore hurt?
|
|
|
|
