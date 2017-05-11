|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Thought the Saints can't win outside because they are a dome team and the field slows them down? Thought the Saints can't win outside in cold weather? Thought the Saints would NEVER win a playoff game outside in cold weather? ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-12-2017, 07:56 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,410
Blog Entries: 45
|
Saints can't win outside and in cold weather?
Thought the Saints can't win outside because they are a dome team and the field slows them down?
Thought the Saints can't win outside in cold weather?
Thought the Saints would NEVER win a playoff game outside in cold weather?
Dome team.....cold weather....grass slows dome teams....can't win in cold weather........
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|