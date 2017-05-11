Halo Site Donor 2016

Saints can't win outside and in cold weather? Thought the Saints can't win outside because they are a dome team and the field slows them down?



Thought the Saints can't win outside in cold weather?



Thought the Saints would NEVER win a playoff game outside in cold weather?



Dome team.....cold weather....grass slows dome teams....can't win in cold weather........ HouYat likes this.