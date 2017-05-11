|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Better news than the win! 'All signs are positive' for Saints running back Daniel Lasco, who was taken to hospital with spine injury | Saints | theadvocate.com...
|
|
|11-12-2017, 10:00 PM
|
SaintsWillWin
|
'All signs are positive' for Saints running back Daniel Lasco, who was taken to hospital with spine injury
|
|11-12-2017, 10:07 PM
|
|
Get well soon, prayers with Lasco
|
|
|