Triplett - The Saints will send at least six players to the Pro Bowl after being snubbed last season
Quarterback Drew Brees, running back Mark Ingram, wide receiver Michael Thomas, center Max Unger, defensive end Cameron Jordan, rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore and possibly safety Kenny Vaccaro, among others, could all represent New Orleans in the Pro Bowl. Ingram and Unger will get there because the Saints suddenly have the No. 3 rushing offense in the NFL after Sunday's 298-yard outburst (Ingram is on pace for a career-high 1,195 rushing yards even while splitting time with rookie sensation Alvin Kamara). Thomas surprisingly has only two touchdowns this year -- but those will finally come more often now that the run game has softened up defenses. And Thomas is already on pace for 105 catches and 1,177 yards.

If Ingram goes to the ProBowl, he voids the last year of his contract and is a UFA in 2018.
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
