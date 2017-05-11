|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; all along that if the Saints kept their top 5 offense dominance and then get a top 10 defense they would be unstoppable. Well they have certainly done that and then some. I won't lie after the 1st 2 games ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-13-2017, 07:09 AM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2016
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Georgia
Posts: 6,371
Blog Entries: 3
|
We've been saying
all along that if the Saints kept their top 5 offense dominance and then get a top 10 defense they would be unstoppable. Well they have certainly done that and then some.
I won't lie after the 1st 2 games I had some serious doubts about the season and had all but written them off but I was wrong and I'm glad I was biatch slapped back into reality.
GEAUX SAINTS! WHO DAT
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|