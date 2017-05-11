CheramieIII Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2004 Location: Georgia Posts: 6,371 Blog Entries: 3

We've been saying all along that if the Saints kept their top 5 offense dominance and then get a top 10 defense they would be unstoppable. Well they have certainly done that and then some.



I won't lie after the 1st 2 games I had some serious doubts about the season and had all but written them off but I was wrong and I'm glad I was biatch slapped back into reality.



GEAUX SAINTS! WHO DAT