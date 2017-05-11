Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10

ChrisXVI 5000 POSTS! +

Keep grinding. Tyrod had no windows to throw in. Crawley and Lattimore had tight coverage all game. Even the big feller Rankins looked good when he dropped backA 300 lb man shouldn't be able to move like that. Ran like a tight end on that INT. Circle back to his rookie season 7 on 7 when he picked off Brady and took it to the house. He's a hell of an athlete.



That face when you have almost as many INT return yards as Tyrod Taylor has passing yards: nola_swammi, K Major and Thirty3 like this.