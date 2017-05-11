Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10

Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara took no prisoners in their meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as the two combined for 269 total offensive yards and four touchdowns en route to a 47-10 win. ...

Like Tree4Likes
  • 1 Post By K Major
  • 3 Post By ChrisXVI

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-13-2017, 11:11 AM   #1
Threaded by |Mitch|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,816

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara took no prisoners in their meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as the two combined for 269 total offensive yards and four touchdowns en route to a 47-10 win.

Feeding off their offenses success, the Saints defense limited Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor to 56 yards and an interception, guiding him to the bench in the fourth quarter. Replacing Taylor, rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman completed 7-of-10 passes for 79 yards and one touchdown against New Orleans backup defenders.

Saints quarterback Drew Brees, on the other hand, didnt have to do much to pull off the victory from under center, as he put together an efficient performance with his 184 yards on 18-of-25 passing.

Second-year Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas managed to bring in 117 of Brees 184 passing yards on a team-high nine receptions. With that, we give you our PFF exclusive takeaways from the contest for each team.
https://www.profootballfocus.com/new...ffalo-bills-10
Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Old 11-13-2017, 11:15 AM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,066
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Lattimore and Crawley not rated in the top 5? I think they both only allowed 1 catch each.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-13-2017, 11:36 AM   #3
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 7,870
Blog Entries: 1
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Tyrod had no windows to throw in. Crawley and Lattimore had tight coverage all game. Even the big feller Rankins looked good when he dropped back .

A 300 lb man shouldn't be able to move like that. Ran like a tight end on that INT. Circle back to his rookie season 7 on 7 when he picked off Brady and took it to the house. He's a hell of an athlete.

Keep grinding.
nola_swammi likes this.
K Major is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 11-13-2017, 11:41 AM   #4
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 5,066
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Originally Posted by K Major View Post
Tyrod had no windows to throw in. Crawley and Lattimore had tight coverage all game. Even the big feller Rankins looked good when he dropped back .

A 300 lb man shouldn't be able to move like that. Ran like a tight end on that INT. Circle back to his rookie season 7 on 7 when he picked off Brady and took it to the house. He's a hell of an athlete.

Keep grinding.
That face when you have almost as many INT return yards as Tyrod Taylor has passing yards:

nola_swammi, K Major and Thirty3 like this.
ChrisXVI is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook | Just how good is Ryan Ramcyzk?! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:53 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts