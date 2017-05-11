|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara took no prisoners in their meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as the two combined for 269 total offensive yards and four touchdowns en route to a 47-10 win. ...
|
|
|11-13-2017, 11:11 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by |Mitch|
|
|11-13-2017, 11:15 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Lattimore and Crawley not rated in the top 5? I think they both only allowed 1 catch each.
|11-13-2017, 11:36 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Tyrod had no windows to throw in. Crawley and Lattimore had tight coverage all game. Even the big feller Rankins looked good when he dropped back .
A 300 lb man shouldn't be able to move like that. Ran like a tight end on that INT. Circle back to his rookie season 7 on 7 when he picked off Brady and took it to the house. He's a hell of an athlete.
Keep grinding.
|11-13-2017, 11:41 AM
|#4
|
|
Re: Refocused: New Orleans Saints 47, Buffalo Bills 10
Originally Posted by K MajorThat face when you have almost as many INT return yards as Tyrod Taylor has passing yards:
|
|
|