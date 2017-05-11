|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-13-2017, 11:34 AM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,801
|
Re: The Dynamic Duo
Offensive line was impersonating Oprah Winfrey. You get a touchdown, you get a touchdown, everyone get a touchdown!
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|