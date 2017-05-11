|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13 – ProFootballTalk...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-14-2017, 05:52 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,948
|
NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-14-2017, 05:55 PM
|#2
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,858
|
Re: NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13
Bastards!
|11-14-2017, 06:01 PM
|#3
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: NOLA
Posts: 1,876
|
Re: NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13
I would have liked the Rams game in the Sunday night slot
|11-14-2017, 06:09 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jun 2007
Posts: 1,310
|
Re: NFL moves Saints to later starts in Weeks 12 and 13
Draw back to Game Pass...now the games will be on super late. Unless the coverage map gods give us blessings.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|