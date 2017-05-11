Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints film room: How New Orleans used motion to break open Buffalo's run defense
Ted Ginn Jr. deserves a game ball for his performance in the running game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The Saints wide receiver didnt have a single carry during the 47-10 win, but his presence on the field got the Saints running backs at least an extra 90 yards. He was the ultimate decoy, and the Bills never figured out how to adjust to his presence on the field.

Depending on your allegiance, you either laughed at how often New Orleans used the same motion to freeze up the Buffalo linebackers and get the looks they wanted in the running game, or you cringed as the defense was manipulated by Ginn play after play. For whatever reason, this wrinkle unlocked something in the Bills defense and was one of the reasons the Saints rushed for 298 yards.

