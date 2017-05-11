Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Very Superstitious?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; If you're anything like me, you have now locked into a ritual before games since we've started this 7-0 run. I'm wearing the hell out of a grey Saints jersey my wife got me a few years ago on every ...

Old 11-14-2017, 09:34 PM
Very Superstitious?
If you're anything like me, you have now locked into a ritual before games since we've started this 7-0 run. I'm wearing the hell out of a grey Saints jersey my wife got me a few years ago on every Game Day.

I'm curious, what's your ritual to give our team good mojo?
Halo likes this.
Old 11-14-2017, 09:54 PM
Re: Very Superstitious?
Old 11-14-2017, 10:22 PM
Re: Very Superstitious?
I wear my Saints hat on Saturday. I have a pair of gray underwear I have for game time. I have a coca cola and I don't wear anything in the colors of the other team...
Old 11-14-2017, 10:28 PM
Re: Very Superstitious?
