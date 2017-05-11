|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|
|
|11-14-2017, 09:34 PM
Booty Bandit
Very Superstitious?
If you're anything like me, you have now locked into a ritual before games since we've started this 7-0 run. I'm wearing the hell out of a grey Saints jersey my wife got me a few years ago on every Game Day.
I'm curious, what's your ritual to give our team good mojo?
|11-14-2017, 09:54 PM
Re: Very Superstitious?
|11-14-2017, 10:22 PM
#3
|
In Doh We Trust
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Central Florida
Posts: 6,200
Blog Entries: 16
|
Re: Very Superstitious?
I wear my Saints hat on Saturday. I have a pair of gray underwear I have for game time. I have a coca cola and I don't wear anything in the colors of the other team...
