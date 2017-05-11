Former long snapper Jon Dorenbos tells Ellen how 'a Saint saved my life'

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 23,510

read more on NOLA The New Orleans Saints organization and its fans received a shock this past preseason when team doctors diagnosed newly signed long snapper Jon Dorenbos with a heart defect that required emergency surgery -- and which also abruptly ended his playing career. The 37-year-old went under the knife on Sept. 12, and on Monday (Nov. 13) he made an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to share his emotional story and discuss his recovery.It hall happened, fans will remember, when Dorenbos -- acquired by the Saints before the season in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles -- got his routine team physical."The New Orleans Saints doctor put a stethoscope to my back," Dorenbos told DeGeneres, a New Orleans native and rabid Saints fan. "I took three breaths and he said 'you have a heart murmur, but it's not good.'"

