Former long snapper Jon Dorenbos tells Ellen how 'a Saint saved my life'

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The New Orleans Saints organization and its fans received a shock this past preseason when team doctors diagnosed newly signed long snapper Jon Dorenbos with a heart defect that required emergency surgery -- and which also abruptly ended his playing ...
|11-14-2017, 10:57 PM
|#1
Threaded by SmashMouth
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,510
Blog Entries: 29
Rating: (0 votes - average)
The New Orleans Saints organization and its fans received a shock this past preseason when team doctors diagnosed newly signed long snapper Jon Dorenbos with a heart defect that required emergency surgery -- and which also abruptly ended his playing career. The 37-year-old went under the knife on Sept. 12, and on Monday (Nov. 13) he made an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to share his emotional story and discuss his recovery.
It hall happened, fans will remember, when Dorenbos -- acquired by the Saints before the season in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles -- got his routine team physical.
"The New Orleans Saints doctor put a stethoscope to my back," Dorenbos told DeGeneres, a New Orleans native and rabid Saints fan. "I took three breaths and he said 'you have a heart murmur, but it's not good.'"
read more on NOLA
|11-14-2017, 11:55 PM
|#2
Site Donor
Join Date: Dec 2010
Posts: 1,834
Good story but honestly, I don't remember him. 37 yrs old as a Long Snapper - seems kind of old to be playing on the LOS.
Glad his condition was caught before it was too late.
