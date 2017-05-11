|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Just heard a clip from Mike Florio that the draft should be abolished. That's a crazy thing to do, IMHO. If kids decided where to go play rather than be drafted, it may kill smaller market teams. It would in ...
|
|
|11-15-2017, 08:26 AM
|#1
|
|
Should the NFL draft be abolished?
Just heard a clip from Mike Florio that the draft should be abolished.
That's a crazy thing to do, IMHO. If kids decided where to go play rather than be drafted, it may kill smaller market teams. It would in all likelihood squash family squabbles if grandma were a fan of another team.
|
|11-15-2017, 08:39 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: Should the NFL draft be abolished?
Make away with the draft but keep the salary cap?
|11-15-2017, 08:43 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: Should the NFL draft be abolished?
Cleveland and Detroit wouldn't have a team. Who wants to live in those dung hole cities?
Sent from my SAMSUNG-SM-G891A using Tapatalk
|
|
|
|
