this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; These predictions sound unreal considering division races at midway point of the season. Watch the video. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season | Bleacher Report...
11-15-2017, 03:19 PM
WOW - Chris Simms predictions @season midway
These predictions sound unreal considering division races at midway point of the season.
Watch the video.
Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season | Bleacher Report
|2017 regular season, chris simms, predictions
