Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page WOW - Chris Simms predictions @season midway

WOW - Chris Simms predictions @season midway

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; These predictions sound unreal considering division races at midway point of the season. Watch the video. Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season | Bleacher Report...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-15-2017, 03:19 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,432
Blog Entries: 45
WOW - Chris Simms predictions @season midway
These predictions sound unreal considering division races at midway point of the season.
Watch the video.

Bold Predictions for 2017 NFL Season | Bleacher Report
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
2017 regular season, chris simms, predictions

« How did we get here. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:22 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts