Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Saints beat Falcons to sign Williams

Saints beat Falcons to sign Williams

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Interesting read. We leapfrogged the Falcons to sign RB Jonathan Williams. Falcons were probably trying to fill the gap after losing Freeman. Before signing Jonathan Williams this week, the New Orleans Saints had some competition when vying for the running ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-15-2017, 04:03 PM   #1
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,438
Blog Entries: 45
Saints beat Falcons to sign Williams
Interesting read. We leapfrogged the Falcons to sign RB Jonathan Williams. Falcons were probably trying to fill the gap after losing Freeman.
Before signing Jonathan Williams this week, the New Orleans Saints had some competition when vying for the running back: the Atlanta Falcons.

The two NFC South rivals went head-to-head in trying to attract Williams to their backfields, but in the end the Saints triumphed over Atlanta.
Link
Halo is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
falcons, jonathan williams, saints

« NFL TV Coverage Map Week 11 | Should the NFL draft be abolished? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85423-saints-beat-falcons-sign-williams.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 11-15-2017 04:37 PM 3


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:53 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts