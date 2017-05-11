|
Interesting read. We leapfrogged the Falcons to sign RB Jonathan Williams. Falcons were probably trying to fill the gap after losing Freeman.
Saints beat Falcons to sign Williams
Interesting read. We leapfrogged the Falcons to sign RB Jonathan Williams. Falcons were probably trying to fill the gap after losing Freeman.
