Halo Site Donor 2016

Join Date: May 2002 Location: New Orleans, LA Posts: 16,438 Blog Entries: 45

Saints beat Falcons to sign Williams

Before signing Jonathan Williams this week, the New Orleans Saints had some competition when vying for the running back: the Atlanta Falcons.



The two NFC South rivals went head-to-head in trying to attract Williams to their backfields, but in the end the Saints triumphed over Atlanta. Link Interesting read. We leapfrogged the Falcons to sign RB Jonathan Williams. Falcons were probably trying to fill the gap after losing Freeman.