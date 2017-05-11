|
I didn't realize he was still playing. Douche bag... Former Saint Junior Galette 'sharing time' for Redskins as he returns to Superdome | Saints | theadvocate.com
|11-15-2017, 05:03 PM
In Doh We Trust
Junior Galette?
I didn't realize he was still playing. Douche bag...
Former Saint Junior Galette 'sharing time' for Redskins as he returns to Superdome | Saints | theadvocate.com
|11-15-2017, 05:12 PM
500th Post
Re: Junior Galette?
I hope he gets juked out of his shoes by Kamara and blows out his ACL again in the process. Nothing this guy ever does will redeem him and I sincerely hope he fails at everything he tries. Loser.
|11-15-2017, 05:53 PM
5000 POSTS! +
Re: Junior Galette?
Originally Posted by homerj07Is that "sharing" time or "serving" time?
