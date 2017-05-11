Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Junior Galette?

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; I didn't realize he was still playing. Douche bag... Former Saint Junior Galette 'sharing time' for Redskins as he returns to Superdome | Saints | theadvocate.com...

Junior Galette?
I didn't realize he was still playing. Douche bag...

Former Saint Junior Galette 'sharing time' for Redskins as he returns to Superdome | Saints | theadvocate.com
Re: Junior Galette?
I hope he gets juked out of his shoes by Kamara and blows out his ACL again in the process. Nothing this guy ever does will redeem him and I sincerely hope he fails at everything he tries. Loser.
Re: Junior Galette?
Is that "sharing" time or "serving" time?
