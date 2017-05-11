Kamara: Go ahead and buy No. 41 jersey, I'm not switching



It's not exactly a classic number for a running back -- especially a dynamic runner/receiver like the Saints rookie.







But obviously the number has grown on Kamara as he is on a torrid pace for 741 rushing yards, 663 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.



"I was like, 'Man, 41?!" Kamara told ESPN Baton Rouge's Matt Moscona. "And Coach (Sean) Payton was like, 'Oh no, that's temporary. We'll change it. You're gonna be out of it. Don't worry about it.' And I was like, 'Alright.' I mean, it's cool.



"I've had opportunities to change, I mean, I've still got opportunities to change right now. I think I'm gonna stick with it. ... I think I'm gonna ride with the 41, I think I like it. I think all the fans and everybody, they've grown to it, too. So I think I'm gonna stay with it."



