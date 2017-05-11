Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Kamara: Go ahead and buy No. 41 jersey, I'm not switching

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Alvin Kamara had the same reaction as everyone else when he first found out he was wearing jersey No. 41 with the New Orleans Saints. It's not exactly a classic number for a running back -- especially a dynamic runner/receiver ...

Kamara: Go ahead and buy No. 41 jersey, I'm not switching
Alvin Kamara had the same reaction as everyone else when he first found out he was wearing jersey No. 41 with the New Orleans Saints.

It's not exactly a classic number for a running back -- especially a dynamic runner/receiver like the Saints rookie.



But obviously the number has grown on Kamara as he is on a torrid pace for 741 rushing yards, 663 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

"I was like, 'Man, 41?!" Kamara told ESPN Baton Rouge's Matt Moscona. "And Coach (Sean) Payton was like, 'Oh no, that's temporary. We'll change it. You're gonna be out of it. Don't worry about it.' And I was like, 'Alright.' I mean, it's cool.

"I've had opportunities to change, I mean, I've still got opportunities to change right now. I think I'm gonna stick with it. ... I think I'm gonna ride with the 41, I think I like it. I think all the fans and everybody, they've grown to it, too. So I think I'm gonna stay with it."

read more from Triplett
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
