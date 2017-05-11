WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Join Date: Nov 2010 Location: Shreveport,Louisiana Posts: 12,969

Saints to hire longtime special teams coach Mike Westhoff:



Saints special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and assistant special teams coach Kevin O'Dea were both at practice Wednesday, so it appears Westhoff is simply an addition to the staff already in place.



Saints to hire longtime special teams coach Mike Westhoff: report | NOLA.com Westhoff, 69, retired in 2012 after spending 12 seasons coaches special teams for the Jets, but the Saints apparently have convinced him to come back to the NFL. Westhoff also worked for the Miami Dolphins from 1986-2000.Saints special teams coordinator Bradford Banta and assistant special teams coach Kevin O'Dea were both at practice Wednesday, so it appears Westhoff is simply an addition to the staff already in place.