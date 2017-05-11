Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; A) Redskins always are a tough out for us 2) defensive QB injured 3) national attention / praise We gotta keep winning. Too many 7 win teams and Carolina has a joke of a schedule. They have passed us at ...

Old 11-15-2017, 09:49 PM   #1
Anyone else worried?
A) Redskins always are a tough out for us
2) defensive QB injured
3) national attention / praise

We gotta keep winning. Too many 7 win teams and Carolina has a joke of a schedule. They have passed us at the end of the season before...
Old 11-15-2017, 09:52 PM   #2
Re: Anyone else worried?
All these in the back of my mind. I think this is a different team, though. The biggest of these factors is Klein. Anybody know about his injury? I know there's probably a thread or news somewhere, but I'm quick in and out due to tight work schedule this week.
Old 11-15-2017, 10:07 PM   #3
Re: Anyone else worried?
Originally Posted by turbo_dog
Just this

Saints list LB A.J. Klein as not practicing; S Kenny Vaccaro limited | NOLA.com
