this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|11-15-2017, 09:49 PM
|#1
Saint Historian
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,403
Anyone else worried?
A) Redskins always are a tough out for us
2) defensive QB injured
3) national attention / praise
We gotta keep winning. Too many 7 win teams and Carolina has a joke of a schedule. They have passed us at the end of the season before...
|11-15-2017, 09:52 PM
|#2
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 666
Re: Anyone else worried?
All these in the back of my mind. I think this is a different team, though. The biggest of these factors is Klein. Anybody know about his injury? I know there's probably a thread or news somewhere, but I'm quick in and out due to tight work schedule this week.
|11-15-2017, 10:07 PM
|#3
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,970
Re: Anyone else worried?
Originally Posted by turbo_dogJust this
Saints list LB A.J. Klein as not practicing; S Kenny Vaccaro limited | NOLA.com
