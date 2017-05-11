WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

The Saints Running Back Tandem Could Be The Best In History



Through nine weeks, Ingram and Kamara have tallied 1,654 yards from scrimmage (rushing and receiving) and are currently on pace for nearly 3,000 combined yards, with Ingram on pace for 1,536 yards and Kamara for 1,404. To put this production in perspective, consider that there have been only 10 pairs of backfield mates since the 16-game era began in 1978 who each totaled at least 1,200 yards from scrimmage, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. This last happened in 2009, when Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams did it for the Panthers. But that duo combined for only 2,641 yards  300 fewer than the projected output of Ingram and Kamara. The only backfield pair to top the Saints duos 16-game pace was Walter Payton (1,875 yards) and Roland Harper (1,332 yards), with a total of 3,207 for the 1978 Bears.



