Alvin Kamara: The one who got away from 31 NFL teams (and Alabama)

Kamara's breakout rookie year with the New Orleans Saints never should have been this big of a surprise. He signed with the Crimson Tide in 2013 as one of the top-rated recruits in the country (No. 32 overall on ESPN's 150 list and No. 2 among all-purpose backs by Rivals.com). He probably should have left there as a national championship star.







But Kamara's freshman season was derailed by a minor knee injury and some disciplinary issues, which buried him on a depth chart that also included current NFL backs Derrick Henry, T.J. Yeldon and Kenyan Drake, among others.



So he decided to leave, spending a year at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before transferring to Tennessee and winding up as a third-round draft pick to New Orleans.



Now the dynamic dual threat is on pace for more than 1,400 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns in a timeshare with another former Alabama star, Mark Ingram.



"I just had a gut feeling, like, 'This isn't where I'm gonna play my college ball at,'" Kamara said recently. "So I made a decision, and I feel like it was the best decision I could've made ... just the way everything played out.



"I enjoyed my time, I enjoyed my teammates. I just decided that I felt like it wasn't for me."



You might think this is a common story, since Alabama has been piling up star-studded recruiting classes along with national championships during the Nick Saban era. But Kamara is actually one of a kind.



AL.com did a detailed breakdown last year of every Saban recruit who transferred away from Alabama since 2008 -- and none had ever been drafted before this year.



