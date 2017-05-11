SaintGup 100th Post

Am I being picky? Will somebody please tell analysts, Steelers fans and anyone who will listen; Pittsburgh play in black and YELLOW! WE are Black and Gold. Watching the Steelers last night and I heard the term black and gold a few times. WRONG WRONG WRONG!!!

Sorry guys...just needed to get that off of my chest.😁