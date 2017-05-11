|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will somebody please tell analysts, Steelers fans and anyone who will listen; Pittsburgh play in black and YELLOW! WE are Black and Gold. Watching the Steelers last night and I heard the term black and gold a few times. WRONG ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-17-2017, 01:57 PM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: London, England
Posts: 415
|
Am I being picky?
Will somebody please tell analysts, Steelers fans and anyone who will listen; Pittsburgh play in black and YELLOW! WE are Black and Gold. Watching the Steelers last night and I heard the term black and gold a few times. WRONG WRONG WRONG!!!
Sorry guys...just needed to get that off of my chest.😁
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-17-2017, 02:04 PM
|#2
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,552
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: Am I being picky?
I know, eh... I remember hearing that too a while back. SMDH.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|