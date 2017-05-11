Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Will somebody please tell analysts, Steelers fans and anyone who will listen; Pittsburgh play in black and YELLOW! WE are Black and Gold. Watching the Steelers last night and I heard the term black and gold a few times. WRONG ...

Am I being picky?
Will somebody please tell analysts, Steelers fans and anyone who will listen; Pittsburgh play in black and YELLOW! WE are Black and Gold. Watching the Steelers last night and I heard the term black and gold a few times. WRONG WRONG WRONG!!!
Sorry guys...just needed to get that off of my chest.😁
I know, eh... I remember hearing that too a while back. SMDH.
