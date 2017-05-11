Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints react on Twitter to Steelers mimicking team picture celebration

Among the ways the New Orleans Saints defensive players have reveled in their recent success is by celebrating turnovers by taking a team picture. After most takeaways since the Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, Saints defenders will run

Saints react on Twitter to Steelers mimicking team picture celebration
Among the ways the New Orleans Saints defensive players have reveled in their recent success is by celebrating turnovers by taking a team picture.

After most takeaways since the Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions, Saints defenders will run to the player with the ball and then pose for the cameras in the back of the end zone. It's just one of the ways in which the team continues to have fun during its current seven-game winning streak.

Well, on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to try that celebration, and Saints players were not pleased with the copycats. Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore even joked that stealing the celebration should have a punishment of 10 years in jail in China, clearly a reference to the recent shoplifting scandal with three UCLA basketball players.

Saints react on Twitter to Steelers mimicking team picture celebration | NOLA.com
"A Veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote a blank check made payable to "The United States of America" for an amount of "up to and including my life."
