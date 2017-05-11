Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Michael Thomas on pace for 105 catches, expects bigger second half

Michael Thomas is on pace for one of the most low-key 105-catch seasons in NFL history. That number would be a New Orleans Saints franchise record. And the NFL announced that Thomas needs just four catches Sunday to rank second

Michael Thomas is on pace for one of the most low-key 105-catch seasons in NFL history.

That number would be a New Orleans Saints franchise record. And the NFL announced that Thomas needs just four catches Sunday to rank second in league history with 155 catches in his first 25 NFL games (Odell Beckham Jr. had 176, Anquan Boldin had 154).



But in some ways, it still feels like Thomas is flying under the radar.

Part of that is because his game has been more steak than sizzle this season. His only two touchdown catches came in Weeks 3 and 4, and he just had his first 100-yard game last week at Buffalo.

An even bigger reason is that the Saints' defense and run game have rightfully earned the most attention for the team's turnaround during its current seven-game win streak.

But make no mistake, everyone at Saints headquarters realizes what a big part the 6-foot-3, 212-pound Thomas is playing for one of the hottest teams in the NFL.

read more from Triplett

