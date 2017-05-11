From food allergies to pump fakes, what Kirk Cousins has learned from Drew Brees



"They were fun to watch," Cousins said. "I've followed him ever since."



Eventually, watching turned into learning, and that's made Brees into one of the bigger influences on Cousins' career -- sometimes in subtle ways. Like getting tested for food allergies. Other times it's bigger, like taking cues on leadership or on-field situations.







But it all stems from Cousins having read Brees' book, "Coming Back Stronger: Unleashing the Hidden Power of Adversity," when Cousins was at Michigan State. And from the occasional phone conversation and, eventually, quizzing Brees during a week together at the Pro Bowl last season.



There was a natural connection: Both players starred in the Big Ten, after being largely overlooked in high school, in part because of injuries. Cousins has been referred to by some of his former coaches as "Drew Brees lite" because of similarities in their games.



"We've both been at times underrated, overlooked," Cousins said of his Sunday counterpart.



Their backgrounds aren't completely similar -- Brees endured more adversity growing up because of his parents' divorce and a rocky relationship with his mother -- but there's enough to make Brees a person Cousins wanted to study. Cousins has watched and talked with other quarterbacks as well. But he rattled off reasons why Brees is at or near the top of his list.



"He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He's had consistent production for well over a decade," Cousins said. "Stays healthy. Represents the organization well. Is connected well with his city. He's a family man, great leader. Has great habits. Very accurate. Very athletic, and we play the game very similar."



Their footwork in the pocket needs to be the same as their reads and progressions are similar. The offensive philosophy is as well.



