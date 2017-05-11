Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Why the Saints locker room smells like ribs and AirHeads

Why the Saints locker room smells like ribs and AirHeads

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Lets be honest. There are smells you expect from an NFL locker room. Ribs and AirHeads arent on that list. Dont tell the 2017 New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints are racking up the awards this season at an ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 11-18-2017, 06:48 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,569
Blog Entries: 29
Why the Saints locker room smells like ribs and AirHeads
Lets be honest. There are smells you expect from an NFL locker room. Ribs and AirHeads arent on that list. Dont tell the 2017 New Orleans Saints.

The New Orleans Saints are racking up the awards this season at an almost embarrassing rate. Its like being the one kid in the class whos always getting recognized. Eventually the other kids start to get tired of hearing about it. Who Dat Nation is eating it up though. In the Saints locker room in 2017, its not the usual story.

That kid getting all the notice used to be Drew Brees who has won the FedEx Air Player of the Year award 4 times. In 2017 its Mark Ingram and rookies Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara. Its seriously getting crazy.


read more here
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Complete corner: Marshon Lattimore already among Saints' best tacklers | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:55 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts