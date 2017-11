Why the Saints locker room smells like ribs and AirHeads



The New Orleans Saints are racking up the awards this season at an almost embarrassing rate. Itís like being the one kid in the class whoís always getting recognized. Eventually the other kids start to get tired of hearing about it. Who Dat Nation is eating it up though. In the Saints locker room in 2017, itís not the usual story.



That ďkidĒ getting all the notice used to be Drew Brees who has won the FedEx Air Player of the Year award 4 times. In 2017 itís Mark Ingram and rookies Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara. Itís seriously getting crazy.



