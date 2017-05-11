|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Lets be honest. There are smells you expect from an NFL locker room. Ribs and AirHeads arent on that list. Dont tell the 2017 New Orleans Saints. The New Orleans Saints are racking up the awards this season at an ...
|
|
Why the Saints locker room smells like ribs and AirHeads
Lets be honest. There are smells you expect from an NFL locker room. Ribs and AirHeads arent on that list. Dont tell the 2017 New Orleans Saints.
The New Orleans Saints are racking up the awards this season at an almost embarrassing rate. Its like being the one kid in the class whos always getting recognized. Eventually the other kids start to get tired of hearing about it. Who Dat Nation is eating it up though. In the Saints locker room in 2017, its not the usual story.
That kid getting all the notice used to be Drew Brees who has won the FedEx Air Player of the Year award 4 times. In 2017 its Mark Ingram and rookies Marshon Lattimore and Alvin Kamara. Its seriously getting crazy.
read more here
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
