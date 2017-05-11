|
The New Orleans Saints look to push their win-streak to eight games when they host Washington Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon. The game can be seen locally on FOX. Saints vs. Washington game info: What: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington
|
|
|11-19-2017, 09:45 AM
|#1
Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints look to push their win-streak to eight games when they host Washington Sunday. Kickoff is set for noon.
The game can be seen locally on FOX.
Saints vs. Washington game info:
What: New Orleans Saints vs. Washington
When: Sunday at noon CT
Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome
TV: FOX 8, WVUE; Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst) and Erin Andrews (sideline)
Radio: WWL Radio 870 AM/105.3 FM with Jim Henderson, Deuce McAllister and Kristian Garic; SiriusXM: 83 (NO), 113 (WASH); XM: 83 (NO), 385 (WASH)
|11-19-2017, 09:54 AM
|#2
Resident Swede
Re: Saints vs. Washington Game Day Thread
Oh no! Not Suck and Aikman.
|11-19-2017, 10:01 AM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Re: Saints vs. Washington Game Day Thread
Just thinking Aikman probably hates the Skins more than he does us.
