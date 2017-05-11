|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; That's how you know this is OUR YEAR!...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|11-19-2017, 04:34 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Oct 2012
Posts: 3,791
|
THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
That's how you know this is OUR YEAR!
|Latest Blogs
|
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #5 Last Blog: 11-05-2017 By: hagan714
Quitting While They're Ahead - Abandoning the Saints and the NFL Last Blog: 10-17-2017 By: neugey
Saint 2018 Draft Mock #4 Last Blog: 10-11-2017 By: hagan714
|11-19-2017, 04:42 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2017
Join Date: Oct 2006
Location: Leicester, England
Posts: 587
|
Re: THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
Nice to think that but I still believe in the saying "one game at a time"!
Saints need to keep their feet on the ground and get the job done!
GEAUX SAINTS!!!
|11-19-2017, 04:48 PM
|#3
|
Saint Historian
Join Date: Feb 2005
Location: deep in the bowels of a hidden bunker, somewhere under the brick & steel of a nondescript building..
Posts: 2,404
|
Re: THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
Reminds me of the Skins game in 2009...
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/85523-would-not-happen-anytime-last-three-years.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|11-19-2017 04:55 PM
|2