THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; That's how you know this is OUR YEAR!...

THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
That's how you know this is OUR YEAR!
Re: THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
Nice to think that but I still believe in the saying "one game at a time"!

Saints need to keep their feet on the ground and get the job done!

GEAUX SAINTS!!!
Re: THAT would not happen anytime in the last three years
Reminds me of the Skins game in 2009...
