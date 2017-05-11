|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; That we CAN come back and win it. Character team building long playoff capable win. Without Lattimore, our defense is noticeably weaker... Lutz can kick game winners! That's it's not over until IT"S OVER! WhoDat!...
|11-19-2017, 04:50 PM
|#1
What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
That we CAN come back and win it.
Character team building long playoff capable win.
Without Lattimore, our defense is noticeably weaker...
Lutz can kick game winners!
That's it's not over until IT"S OVER!
WhoDat!
|11-19-2017, 04:59 PM
|#2
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
Quarterback
Drew Brees took far more of a beating than in the previous few weeks. Brees made some nice throws, but couldnt connect some others. This wasnt the day Brees could put the team on his back and pull the Saints to victory ... until it was. He went full-throttle Brees for consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to force overtime.
Grade: A
Running back
Mark Ingram ran as hard as he possibly could to keep the Saints in the game. Alvin Kamara produced a couple of explosive plays. And he also made the amazing happen with the juggling touchdown reception and the two-point conversion.
Grade: A plus
Wide receiver
Ted Ginn Jr. has become one of the more consistent receivers on the Saints. Michael Thomas again came up with a few tough catches. The unit came up huge down the stretch.
Grade: B
Tight end
Coby Fleener hauled in a handful of big time receptions (five catches, 90 yards), and Josh Hill caught a TD. I still like what I saw from Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui with their blocking in the ground game.
Grade: B plus
Offensive line
The front five surrendered more pressure on Brees for the first time in quite a while. I saw some missed assignments from just about everyone along the offensive front. The Redskins overwhelmed Ryan Ramczyk too often.
Grade: B-minus
Defensive line
Cam Jordan and friends couldnt provide too much pressure on Kirk Cousins. The Saints failed to record a quarterback hit on Cousins in the first half. The front line also found issues slowing down Redskins backup tailback Samaje Perine, who rushed for more than 100 yards. The unit kept it together late in the game, though, including a Cam Jordan sack in overtime.
Grade: C
read more from Larry Holder
|11-19-2017, 05:07 PM
|#3
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
Scheme can only do so much. We need the physical and mental talents of our missing starters for our defense to be effective.
Hope we see them all back soon.
SFIAH
|11-19-2017, 05:11 PM
|#4
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
|11-19-2017, 05:16 PM
|#5
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
Why does DeVante Harris STILL NOT KNOW WHO TO COVER?!?!
|11-19-2017, 05:20 PM
|#6
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
Some kudos
Fleener - Thats what we'd hope to see every game since we signed him.
Klein, Okafor and Lattimore are key players we need down the stretch
Ingram-looks like another #22 that played for the Cowboys a while back
Kamara-this kid is freaking special, even more special than most of us know.
Payton-It looks like he has the fire and passion that was missing the last few years.
Drew doesn't look a day over 30.
This team has chemistry and character. Its so 2009!!!
|11-19-2017, 05:27 PM
|#7
Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins
The Saints played a crappy game for 3½ quarters and the boom. This is a group with a lot of grit and fight in 'em. I have said it before but they genuinly seem to be playing for each other and caring about oneanother.
