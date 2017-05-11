Re: What we learned from Saints' comeback win against the Redskins

Drew Brees took far more of a beating than in the previous few weeks. Brees made some nice throws, but couldnt connect some others. This wasnt the day Brees could put the team on his back and pull the Saints to victory ... until it was. He went full-throttle Brees for consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Grade: A



Running back

Mark Ingram ran as hard as he possibly could to keep the Saints in the game. Alvin Kamara produced a couple of explosive plays. And he also made the amazing happen with the juggling touchdown reception and the two-point conversion.

Grade: A plus



Wide receiver

Ted Ginn Jr. has become one of the more consistent receivers on the Saints. Michael Thomas again came up with a few tough catches. The unit came up huge down the stretch.

Grade: B



Tight end

Coby Fleener hauled in a handful of big time receptions (five catches, 90 yards), and Josh Hill caught a TD. I still like what I saw from Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui with their blocking in the ground game.

Grade: B plus



Offensive line

The front five surrendered more pressure on Brees for the first time in quite a while. I saw some missed assignments from just about everyone along the offensive front. The Redskins overwhelmed Ryan Ramczyk too often.

Grade: B-minus



Defensive line

Cam Jordan and friends couldnt provide too much pressure on Kirk Cousins. The Saints failed to record a quarterback hit on Cousins in the first half. The front line also found issues slowing down Redskins backup tailback Samaje Perine, who rushed for more than 100 yards. The unit kept it together late in the game, though, including a Cam Jordan sack in overtime.

Grade: C



read more from Larry Holder QuarterbackDrew Brees took far more of a beating than in the previous few weeks. Brees made some nice throws, but couldnt connect some others. This wasnt the day Brees could put the team on his back and pull the Saints to victory ... until it was. He went full-throttle Brees for consecutive touchdown drives in the fourth quarter to force overtime.Grade: ARunning backMark Ingram ran as hard as he possibly could to keep the Saints in the game. Alvin Kamara produced a couple of explosive plays. And he also made the amazing happen with the juggling touchdown reception and the two-point conversion.Grade: A plusWide receiverTed Ginn Jr. has become one of the more consistent receivers on the Saints. Michael Thomas again came up with a few tough catches. The unit came up huge down the stretch.Grade: BTight endCoby Fleener hauled in a handful of big time receptions (five catches, 90 yards), and Josh Hill caught a TD. I still like what I saw from Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui with their blocking in the ground game.Grade: B plusOffensive lineThe front five surrendered more pressure on Brees for the first time in quite a while. I saw some missed assignments from just about everyone along the offensive front. The Redskins overwhelmed Ryan Ramczyk too often.Grade: B-minusDefensive lineCam Jordan and friends couldnt provide too much pressure on Kirk Cousins. The Saints failed to record a quarterback hit on Cousins in the first half. The front line also found issues slowing down Redskins backup tailback Samaje Perine, who rushed for more than 100 yards. The unit kept it together late in the game, though, including a Cam Jordan sack in overtime.Grade: C