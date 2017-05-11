|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum
|11-19-2017, 05:40 PM
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 13,026
Source: Saints extend assistant GM Jeff Ireland's contract
|11-19-2017, 05:41 PM
Re: Source: Saints extend assistant GM Jeff Ireland's contract
This is fantastic news, IMO.
|11-19-2017, 05:46 PM
Re: Source: Saints extend assistant GM Jeff Ireland's contract
Great news!
1. I can't see why he would like to leave right now with this team he is helping to build.
2. If somebody tries to snatch him I would not be surprised to see him get the GM role and Loomis getting a Team president title.
|11-19-2017, 05:47 PM
Re: Source: Saints extend assistant GM Jeff Ireland's contract
Originally Posted by WhoDat!656
Dilly Dilly!
