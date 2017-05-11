|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; that we won't be 7-9....
|
|
|11-19-2017, 05:48 PM
|#1
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 478
|
There is a 100% chance...
that we won't be 7-9.
|
|11-19-2017, 05:52 PM
|#3
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 478
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
It's the one milestone that you know for certain that things have really changed.
|11-19-2017, 05:53 PM
|#4
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 2,426
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
Are you sure... can RG take back our wins?
|11-19-2017, 05:55 PM
|#5
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 478
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
|11-19-2017, 05:58 PM
|#6
|
100th Post
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 478
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
I still think that if we finish the season 14-2 we have an awesome chance of being 8-8.
|11-19-2017, 06:38 PM
|#7
|
Site Donor 2017
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: Boynton Beach,FL
Posts: 1,436
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
Dilly Dilly
|11-19-2017, 06:59 PM
|#8
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,616
Blog Entries: 29
|
Re: There is a 100% chance...
|
|
|