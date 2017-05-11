|
fug You, Washington. - Carolina Panthers News and Talk - Carolina Huddle 5 pages worth... Dilly Dilly!
|
|
|11-19-2017, 09:16 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 23,621
Blog Entries: 29
|
Panties are melting also after our comeback win
fug You, Washington. - Carolina Panthers News and Talk - Carolina Huddle
5 pages worth...
Dilly Dilly!
|
|11-19-2017, 09:23 PM
|#2
|
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,467
Posts: 16,467
Blog Entries: 45
|
Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win
Originally Posted by SmashMouthIt was an extremely important NFC conference game.
|11-19-2017, 09:44 PM
|#3
|
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 16,467
Posts: 16,467
Blog Entries: 45
|
Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win
Some on that thread talking about the Saints as being "exposed."
I seriously disagree. Klein, Lattimore and Vaccarro OUT for the game.
What the Panthers don't know is how much more accurate Kirk Cousins is than Cam Newton.
Regardless, still another big game next week.
|11-19-2017, 09:45 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 4,590
Posts: 4,590
|
Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win
Here's my favorite post from over there even though I'm not quite sure what it means, "Never....ever let Drew Brees have the ball late in a game and down by less than 21. The man is a freak. He has the entire horseshoe factory up is ass."
|11-19-2017, 10:01 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Posts: 2,427
Posts: 2,427
|
Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win
Originally Posted by HaloAgree...
You could argue that 3 of the 4 top Defensive players were out of this game. Still, the thing that killed the D was missed assignments... Which is what happens when you have players covering for others that are hurt. Also, Cousins is a top 4 QB (top 3 with ARod out).
This game exposed 3 players, muati, Harris and Bell... Each of them had missed assignments or just plain bad plays. Key take away, these guys shouldn't even be on the field if not for injuries.
The offense needs to start faster tho... Brees finally had some great drives and the run game was amazing at the end, but we can't wait until the 4th qtr to turn it on.
|
Losers make excuses, winners find a way!
|11-19-2017, 10:03 PM
|#6
|
1000 Posts +
Posts: 1,078
Posts: 1,078
|
Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win
They're just miffed that we have Brees and they're stuck with catwalk Cam
|
|
|