Re: Panties are melting also after our comeback win Originally Posted by Halo Some on that thread talking about the Saints as being "exposed."

I seriously disagree. Klein, Lattimore and Vaccarro OUT for the game.

What the Panthers don't know is how much more accurate Kirk Cousins is than Cam Newton.



Regardless, still another big game next week.

You could argue that 3 of the 4 top Defensive players were out of this game. Still, the thing that killed the D was missed assignments... Which is what happens when you have players covering for others that are hurt. Also, Cousins is a top 4 QB (top 3 with ARod out).



This game exposed 3 players, muati, Harris and Bell... Each of them had missed assignments or just plain bad plays. Key take away, these guys shouldn't even be on the field if not for injuries.



The offense needs to start faster tho... Brees finally had some great drives and the run game was amazing at the end, but we can't wait until the 4th qtr to turn it on.