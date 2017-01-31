Current Poll Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? PICK MORE THAN ONE. Hell No... - 34.78% Hell No... and Hell No Again - 26.09% Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Did I make myself clear yet? - 78.26% I love Atlanta in this game - 13.04% Hell Yes for Foreverfan to wear a Saints Cat Suit at the game - 121.74% Total Votes: 23

You may not vote on this poll. View Poll Results

» Comment On This Poll

» This Poll Has 34 Replies