Jan 21, 2017 - 10:05 AM - Threaded by SmashMouth





So, it stands to reason the Saints will look for... Read More]

4 Replies

Jan 20, 2017 - 4:39 PM - Threaded by Danno

Saints plan to interview ex-49ers coach Jim Tomsula for defensive line opening.



Outside of coordinators, assistant head coach hires in the NFL rarely qualify as splash moves,... Read More]

22 Replies

Jan 17, 2017 - 7:58 PM - Threaded by K Major

4 Replies

Jan 16, 2017 - 10:30 PM - Threaded by SmashMouth



Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama: Given that the Saints finished last in the NFL against the pass in 2016, adding one of the talented cornerbacks from this year's class would... Read More]

12 Replies

Jan 16, 2017 - 8:16 PM - Threaded by Danno





New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the choice for NFC South rookie of the year as voted on by the four... Read More]