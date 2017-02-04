SaintsNFLFantasy FootballCollegePelicansMusicEENOLA
Current Poll
Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in Superbowl? PICK MORE THAN ONE.
Hell No... - 31.11%
14 Votes
Hell No... and Hell No Again - 17.78%
8 Votes
Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Hell No... Did I make myself clear yet? - 68.89%
31 Votes
I love Atlanta in this game - 6.67%
3 Votes
Hell Yes for Foreverfan to wear a Saints Cat Suit at the game - 64.44%
29 Votes
Total Votes: 45
You may not vote on this poll.
» View Poll Results
» Comment On This Poll
» This Poll Has 56 Replies
New Orleans Saints To Re-sign Fullback John Kuhn

The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of...

DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors

Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL...

Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta

A day after hiring Mike Nolan as the new linebacke...

Saints Owner Tom Benson's Ownership Lawsuit 1 Week Away From Trial

Probably the most underestimated story of the S...

Saints Lose John Morton To New York Jets

According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the New Orleans...

Saints' Jeff Ireland Has No Set Philosophy With Regards To Trading Up In Draft

The New Orleans Saints have been among the most ag...

New Orleans Doesn't Need A New Stadium, But It Needs To Start Planning Another Superdome Renovation

If you're keeping track of the NFL relocation game...

New Orleans Saints Want To Find A Way To Stay Healthier

Jeff Ireland Tidbits & Scouting Philosophies

Article from Underhill:

What We -- And The Saints -- Can Learn From The NFL's Final Four

When an NFL team reaches the conference championsh...
New Orleans Saints to re-sign fullback John Kuhn
Feb 04, 2017 - 1:33 PM - Threaded by SmashMouth
Click image for larger version Name: -d841cb7517d0f57f.jpg Views: 0 Size: 68.7 KB ID: 11864   The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield.

The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source... [Read More]
4 Replies

DREW BREES CONSIDERING POLITICAL CAREER ... Shoots Down Sean Payton Trade Rumors
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:47 PM - Threaded by SmashMouth
Click image for larger version Name: 0131-brees-abraham-tmz-twitter-7.jpg Views: 0 Size: 60.9 KB ID: 11859   Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats.

... [Read More]
9 Replies

Curtis Johnson, He's Back! Also Saints Hiring Bradford Banta
Jan 31, 2017 - 11:16 AM - Threaded by jeanpierre
Click image for larger version Name: 21973053-mmmain.jpg Views: 0 Size: 83.4 KB ID: 11857   A day after hiring Mike Nolan as the new linebackers coach, the New Orleans Saints are in the process of filling two others positions on the coaching staff.

The Saints are set to hire... [Read More]
24 Replies

Saints owner Tom Benson's ownership lawsuit 1 week away from trial
Jan 30, 2017 - 3:14 PM - Threaded by jeanpierre
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...

... [Read More]
5 Replies

Saints lose John Morton to New York Jets
Jan 29, 2017 - 4:08 PM - Threaded by AsylumGuido
According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints will need to add another assistant coach to the mix. Per the report, the New York Jets are making former wide receiver coach John Morton... [Read More]
12 Replies
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! !
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints?
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy
Hau'oli Kikaha ACL recovery update
So the Falcons win...
No More Greenbrier for the Saints in...
Coach Says Team Needs to Improve...
Anybody Pulling for Atlanta in...
Kuhn!
Payton to use 'scrambler' to combat...
Saints' Jeff Ireland has no set philosophy with regards to...
New Orleans doesn't need a new stadium, but it needs to...
New Orleans Saints want to find a way to stay healthier
Jeff Ireland tidbits & scouting philosophies
What we -- and the Saints -- can learn from the NFL's Final...
Good news, Saints: ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks this is a...
Saints Interviewing Jim Tomsula - YES!!!
Saints safety Vonn Bell spent rookie season soaking up...
Texans' struggles at QB show why the Saints should be...
New Orleans Saints have no All-Pro players for third...
