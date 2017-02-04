|
Feb 04, 2017 - 1:33 PM - Threaded by SmashMouth
The New Orleans Saints are keeping a key member of the backfield.
The Saints are re-signing fullback John Kuhn to a one-year deal with an $80,000 signing bonus, according to a source
Jan 31, 2017 - 5:47 PM - Threaded by SmashMouth
|
Peyton Manning might not be the only superstar NFL quarterback in Washington ... Drew Brees tells TMZ Sports he's also open to the idea of running for office after he hangs up the cleats.
... [Read More]
Jan 31, 2017 - 11:16 AM - Threaded by jeanpierre
|
A day after hiring Mike Nolan as the new linebackers coach, the New Orleans Saints are in the process of filling two others positions on the coaching staff.
The Saints are set to hire... [Read More]
Jan 30, 2017 - 3:14 PM - Threaded by jeanpierre
|
Probably the most underestimated story of the Saints year...
... [Read More]
Jan 29, 2017 - 4:08 PM - Threaded by AsylumGuido
|
According to ESPNs Adam Schefter, the New Orleans Saints will need to add another assistant coach to the mix. Per the report, the New York Jets are making former wide receiver coach John Morton
