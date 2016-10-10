hagan714 LB Mentallity

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 24 Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7)



Jeremy Cutrer CB/FS Middle Tennessee 6011 170 4.49 #8 Sr

Intriguing upside sleeper? This kid is fun to watch. Size speed and attitude. aggressiveness and willingness in run support. Ranked all over the place on the boards. Lower level of competition hurt his draft stock and raises questions. Top program might have this kid in the talk of the first round. Right now round 3 all the way UDFA is what the media scout rank him as. Round 3 would not surprise me. Switch to safety with his instincts, ball skills, and aggressiveness should not be a steep learning curve at all. .committed to LSU Tigers originally. Hurricane Katrina story line



I'Tavius Mathers RB/KR Middle Tennessee 5106 197 4.57 #4 rSr

quick twitch, explosiveness, suddenness open-field acumen and ability to finish runs. May ultimately end up as a quality third-down back,