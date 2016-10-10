Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > College
Reload this Page 2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 24

2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 24

this is a discussion within the College Community Forum; Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii 8 p.m. (ESPN) Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7) Jeremy Cutrer CB/FS Middle Tennessee 6011 170 4.49 #8 Sr Intriguing upside sleeper? This kid is fun to watch. Size speed and attitude. aggressiveness and willingness in run ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 12-23-2016, 07:04 PM   #1
LB Mentallity
 
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,053
Blog Entries: 53
2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 24
Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Middle Tennessee (8-4) vs. Hawaii (6-7)

Jeremy Cutrer CB/FS Middle Tennessee 6011 170 4.49 #8 Sr
Intriguing upside sleeper? This kid is fun to watch. Size speed and attitude. aggressiveness and willingness in run support. Ranked all over the place on the boards. Lower level of competition hurt his draft stock and raises questions. Top program might have this kid in the talk of the first round. Right now round 3 all the way UDFA is what the media scout rank him as. Round 3 would not surprise me. Switch to safety with his instincts, ball skills, and aggressiveness should not be a steep learning curve at all. .committed to LSU Tigers originally. Hurricane Katrina story line

I'Tavius Mathers RB/KR Middle Tennessee 5106 197 4.57 #4 rSr
quick twitch, explosiveness, suddenness open-field acumen and ability to finish runs. May ultimately end up as a quality third-down back,
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
hagan714 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« 2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec. 23 | You are subscribed to this thread 2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 26 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:19 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts