2017 Draft Bowl Week Dec 27 Dec. 27

Cactus Phoenix, Ariz. 10:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Boise State (10-2) vs. Baylor (6-6)

Cactus Bowl (Dec. 27):

This has all the makings of the shoot bowl for 2017



Jeremy McNichols RB Boise State 5093 212 4.55 #13 Jr

McNichols is a complete running back, he does everything well: Does not have elite speed but good speed, explosion, quickness, vision, power, and strength. Runs with determination toughness and impressive cuts making consecutive moves in a short area. He is a natural pass catcher with solid reliable hands, body control, and a smooth route runner. Decent at pass protection to boot. Also brings value in the return game.



Brett Rypien QB Boise State 6016 205 4.86 #4 So

Is brilliant out of the shot gun. Love watching this kid play



Others

Tanner Vallejo ILB , 6'1" - 223 4.75 #20

Thomas Sperbeck WR 6'0" 180 4.55 # 82

Travis Averill OG 6'3" - 295 lbs., 5.42 #73

Ben Weaver OLB 6'0" - 220 lbs., 4.76 #51,

Jonathan Moxey CB 5'10" - 185 lbs., 4.54 #2

Chanceller James SS 6'2" - 208 lbs., 4.63 #3

Tyler Rausa K 5'9" - 189 lbs., 4.87 #49



Kyle Fuller C Baylor 6041 310 5.29 #55 rSr

Fifth-year senior center and two-time All-Big 12 honoree and a three-year starter at center and only center. If he can play OG he would be top OL in the draft. I ponder if flexibility is on the table with him? If a coach thinks it is possible to make the switch and pick up OG quickly. he is my favorite Baylor player in the draft.



Orion Stewart S Baylor: 6012 205 4.58 #28 rSr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect. He is very active so a late round flyer? Or better yet as a priority UDFA works for me. His home will be on special teams while getting coached up.



Seth Russell QB Baylor 6026 220 4.97 #17 rSr

most impressive thing about him is 20/8 TD/INT ratio. Least impressive thing is each of his last two seasons have been cut short by injuries. ..



Shock Linwood RB/WR/KR Baylor 5086 200 4.48 #32 rSr

Of all the players sitting out the bowl games no player has over valued themselves than Shock. Interesting sure bit he is not all that. Now draft or sign him you will probably get a player with their ego deflated and a chip on there shoulder. So 7/UDFA would not surprise me. So steal is a possible label depending on how far he falls and if humility is even in his vocabulary .



KD Cannon WR/KR Baylor 5111 480 4.38 #9 Jr

Best deep threat in college? Yeah Right Limited route tree which is typical of all Baylor WRs. Amazing fluidity. quickness, suddenness, balanced in and out of cuts. YAC is not great. He lacks the ability to break tackles and/or make defenders miss. His biggest issue surrounding his lack of YAC is simple. He runs side lines and ends up with the cheerleaders way to often. Ball security is my major issue. Next he struggles to catch balls away from his body. Almost stone hands.





Holiday San Diego, Calif. 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Minnesota (8-4) vs. Washington State (8-4)

Washington State QB Luke Falk

My backup QB Bowl



Luke Falk QB Washington State 6032 214 4.87 #4 rJr

Will he declare?

Drew Bress Part 2? Fualk is one of the most prolific gunslingers in the country. He threw for over 4,500 yards with a completion percentage of 69.4% in 2015. 4,204 yards with a 37/10 touchdown-interception ratio in 2016. He has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 352.2 yards per game this season. in WSU is a pass-happy offense. BUT unlike so many pass happy offenses he does not spend the whole game in the shot gun formation. The efficiency from under center game-in and game-out speaks for itself. The Air Raid label given to WSU is unjust. This offense reminds me of the saints system .



Falk somewhat lacks arm strength it would appear, a disclaimer here is needed, the deep-passing game is almost nonexistent in LWSU offense. But he more than makes up for in his pinpoint accuracy, especially in the short and intermediate ranges. There are few better at throwing a receiver open, and its rare that Falk blatantly misses his target. .



Escaping the pocket isnt necessarily his forte, either, and at times he folds easily under pressure instead of attempting to avoid the sack but more times than not he shows great pocket awareness. He can really dance around in the pocket. Not a threat as a runner a all



Yes I like this kid and he might not make it out of the second round. He may not come out. But as for a fit into the saints system I have not seen a better prospect in the past few years to groom and take over with a minimum learning curve.



Gabe Marks WR Washington State 6001 188 4.53 # 9 rSr

Late Round Steal? A bit lanky maybe but he is a master of the route tree and read / react skills against a defense. There is not much to knock in his game besides size. It appears to be all there. A natural reciever.



Cody O'Connell OG Washington State 6072 351 5.56 #76 rJr

Ok he is a big boy and kind of a one year wonder but he can play.



Shalom Luani SS Washington State 6002 198 4.57 #18 Sr

Intriguing size/speed NFL prospect. 1st team All-Pac 12, 4 picks and 9 passes defended this season



Hercules Mata'afa DE Washington State 6021 245 rSo

2018 - one of the better draft-eligible pass-rushers? Gotta list him as the best name in the draft. But there is more to him than just a name. 2nd team All-Pac 12, 12.5 TFLs. Wrestling background



Jonah Pirsig ROT Minnesota 6075 325 5.34 #79 rSr

Big Ten All-Academic and Honorable Mention accolades in 2015

consistency as a 3 year starter. tools to develop into a starting right tackle? Long arms and has improved drastically as a zone blocker. footwork sill needs to improve



Mitch Leidner QB Minnesota 6031 230 4.95 #7 rSr

No player in college hurt their draft rankings more than Matt by returning to school. Self imploded sure, interceptions at critical times but lack of play makers really hurt also. UDFA now so taking a flyer and bring him to camp might ok



Jonathan Celestin OLB 6006 220 4.64 #13 Jr





Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md. 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Temple (10-3) vs. Wake Forest (6-6)



Dion Dawkins OG/OT Temple 6045 320 5.27 #66

first-team All-AAC. Solid all around game. Pass and run blocking all there.gets to the second level. Pancake maker that has Despite the media hype I do not think he can handle the speed in the NFL at LT. So RT? He has only played on the left so swing OT skill set is questionable. I see him sliding inside to OG in the NFL. Add in aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering hang over his head and he is rehearsing his interviews now.



Haason Reddick LB/OLB Temple 6005 230 4.54 #58 rSr

Capable of making plays all over the field. doesnt have ideal size, especially for a player who derives so much value from his skills as a pass rusher.he can cover tight ends and running backs while staying strong against the run



Jahad Thomas RB Temple 5095 189 4.47 #5 Sr

under-the-radar. Hes shown enough to indicate he can be effective in the NFL.. "jitterbug athlete." shifty, quick, and explosive runner with the ball in his hands. Capable of being a quality pass-catcher out of the backfield. he may not be a potential superstar, Thomas could well be an effective cog.



Philip Walker QB Temple 5112 205 4.82 #11 Sr

yet another very solid mighty mouse.





Marquel Lee ILB Wake Forest 6026 240 4.76 #8 Sr

under-the-radar.? Sort off. Athletic aggressive good in the open field. He is well coached basics as is typical Wake players. Has the ability to develop into a three down defender.? A very very possible ranking. he is a solid round 3/4 gamble pick if you can invest the time to fine tune his game. Right now he is my #3 43 MLB in the draft



Jessie Bates FS/SS Wake Forest 6015 185 4.57 #3 rFr

Introduce yourself to this kid. He is fun to watch and could turn into one of the best FS in college down the road.





Heart of Dallas

Dallas, Texas Noon (ESPN)

North Texas (5-7) vs. Army West Point (6-5)



Armys triple option system is a pain to scout



Andrew King LB Army 6'0 246 #11

A versatile player with solid production over the last 3 years Statistically one of the best defenses in the country. He is a beast against the run TL_and could be a special teams demon in the NFL. If there is a player in the draft you would give a shot to because of the person he is, this might be that player. Wuerffel watch list.. A model player Hard work, determination, grit, and most importantly, teamwork, 2017 Shrine Game will make or break him. Model locker room guy and a law and legal studies major.to boot. Mr Irrelevant pick?



Alec Morris QB North Texas



Rex Rollins RB North Texas



I have nothing here on North Texas . I have not watched them at all so If anyone has anything here let me know.