Pope says texting at the dinner table could lead to war


Pope Francis wants youngsters to BRB from their cellphones at the dinner table, warning that the lack of face-to-face communication with adults could result in war.

When were at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, its the start of war because there is no dialogue, the 80-year-old pontiff told students last week at Roma Tre in Rome.

The pope also chided todays youths for their lack of manners, saying that instead of a friendly good morning, they opt for an anonymous ciao, ciao.
The Pontiff on the NY Post
