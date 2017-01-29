Pope says texting at the dinner table could lead to war



Pope Francis wants youngsters to BRB from their cellphones at the dinner table, warning that the lack of face-to-face communication with adults could result in war.



When were at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, its the start of war because there is no dialogue, the 80-year-old pontiff told students last week at Roma Tre in Rome.



The pope also chided todays youths for their lack of manners, saying that instead of a friendly good morning, they opt for an anonymous ciao, ciao. The Pontiff on the NY Post