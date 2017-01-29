|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; Pope Francis wants youngsters to BRB from their cellphones at the dinner table, warning that the lack of face-to-face communication with adults could result in war. When were at the table, when we are speaking to others on our telephones, ...
|
|
|02-20-2017, 10:36 PM
|#1
|
|
Pope says texting at the dinner table could lead to war
|
|
|