|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; This sex scandal wont be going away. Usher paid out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed the pop star infected her with herpes, court papers show. The documents were first published Wednesday by Radar Online, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-19-2017, 11:19 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,540
Blog Entries: 29
|
Usher reportedly paid $1.1M to woman he allegedly infected with herpes
This sex scandal wont be going away.
Usher paid out $1.1 million to settle a lawsuit with a stylist who claimed the pop star infected her with herpes, court papers show.
The documents were first published Wednesday by Radar Online, but they appear to date to late 2012.
The 38-year-old Confessions singer, whose real name is Usher Raymond IV, was diagnosed with herpes in 2009 or 2010, according to the court papers. But nonetheless, he had unprotected sex with the claimant without confessing that he was carrying the virus, the papers add.
The law is clear in California: It is illegal to knowingly or recklessly transmit an STD. Usher allegedly did just that when he told the victim he had tested negative for the virus, despite a greenish discharge from his penis, the court papers say.
Believing Raymonds statements that (the discharge) had been nothing and cleared up, (she) continued her relationship, the legal docs said.
The claimant was later diagnosed with herpes, complete with vaginal sores, fevers and chills, she alleged in papers.
Usher paid some of the victims medical bills in 2012 $2,754.40 in all, the court papers show. Thats when he also had his doctor call the woman to tell her that the singer did indeed carry the herpes virus.
He had, apparently, for many years. The legal documents noted that Usher was exposed to herpes in 2009 or 2010, around when he finalized his divorce to Tameka Foster after she accused him of cheating.
The singer married his current wife, Grace Miguel, in 2015.
read more on the NY Daily News
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|