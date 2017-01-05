Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Everything Else
Reload this Page New Jersey's Oldest Resident, Whose Secret to Longevity Was Alcohol, Dies at 112

New Jersey's Oldest Resident, Whose Secret to Longevity Was Alcohol, Dies at 112

this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112. Agnes Fenton, of Englewood, died Thursday morning, according to The Record. Fenton was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1905 ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 08-25-2017, 08:03 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,830
Blog Entries: 29
New Jersey's Oldest Resident, Whose Secret to Longevity Was Alcohol, Dies at 112
New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112.
Agnes Fenton, of Englewood, died Thursday morning, according to The Record.
Fenton was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1905 and owned a restaurant in Tennessee before moving to New Jersey with her second husband.
Fenton was prescribed alcohol by a doctor for a benign tumor in 1943. She took heed, drinking Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker Blue Label daily for decades. When interviewed on her 110th birthday, Fenton credited the routine for her longevity.

read more
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Discovery make the Greeks look not-so-smart after all. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts