|
this is a discussion within the Everything Else Community Forum; New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112. Agnes Fenton, of Englewood, died Thursday morning, according to The Record. Fenton was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1905 ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-25-2017, 08:03 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,830
Blog Entries: 29
|
New Jersey's Oldest Resident, Whose Secret to Longevity Was Alcohol, Dies at 112
New Jersey's oldest resident, who once claimed beer and whisky kept her spry, has died at the age of 112.
Agnes Fenton, of Englewood, died Thursday morning, according to The Record.
Fenton was born in Holly Springs, Mississippi, in 1905 and owned a restaurant in Tennessee before moving to New Jersey with her second husband.
Fenton was prescribed alcohol by a doctor for a benign tumor in 1943. She took heed, drinking Miller High Life and Johnnie Walker Blue Label daily for decades. When interviewed on her 110th birthday, Fenton credited the routine for her longevity.
read more
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|