|
this is a discussion within the Fantasy Football Community Forum; Hello, I am starting a league and have some open slots. Keeper league. Anyone interested send me your emails address... freddie.rodrigue@gmail.com...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|08-23-2017, 03:14 PM
|#1
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Mar 2004
Location: Hollywood, CA
Posts: 7,175
Blog Entries: 5
|
FANTASY FOOTBALL 2017
Hello,
I am starting a league and have some open slots. Keeper league.
Anyone interested send me your emails address...
freddie.rodrigue@gmail.com
|Latest Blogs
|
Boycot the NFL yet again in 2018? My Response to Hagan's Question Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 New Orleans Saints: Roster Outlook, Crunching The Numbers Defensive Line Last Blog: 08-20-2017 By: jeanpierre
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|