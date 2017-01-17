Al Jarreau, 7-time Grammy winning jazz singer, dies at 76



His publicist, Joe Gordon, announced the death, saying the singer had been treated for exhaustion. The cause was not immediately known.







Jarreau was loosely classified as a jazz singer, but his eclectic style was entirely his own, polished through years of obscure apprenticeship in lonely nightclubs. He did not release his first album until 1975, when he was 35, but within two years he had won the first of his seven Grammy Awards and had begun to attract a wide following.



