|
this is a discussion within the Music Community Forum; Al Jarreau, a Grammy Award-winning singer whose versatile tenor voice and vibrant stage style blurred the lines between jazz, soul and pop music, died Feb. 12 at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76. His publicist, Joe Gordon, announced the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-12-2017, 10:38 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,812
Blog Entries: 29
|
Al Jarreau, 7-time Grammy winning jazz singer, dies at 76
Al Jarreau, a Grammy Award-winning singer whose versatile tenor voice and vibrant stage style blurred the lines between jazz, soul and pop music, died Feb. 12 at a Los Angeles hospital. He was 76.
His publicist, Joe Gordon, announced the death, saying the singer had been treated for exhaustion. The cause was not immediately known.
Jarreau was loosely classified as a jazz singer, but his eclectic style was entirely his own, polished through years of obscure apprenticeship in lonely nightclubs. He did not release his first album until 1975, when he was 35, but within two years he had won the first of his seven Grammy Awards and had begun to attract a wide following.
read more
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|