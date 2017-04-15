Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Tarzan Boy

While driving back from Texas last week, this stupid song hit the radio and now it's just rolling through my head and I can't get it out. I don't know if you guys remember this song? SOMEBODY MAKE IT STOP!!!!!!!

04-30-2017, 10:53 AM
Site Donor 2016
 
Join Date: May 2002
Location: New Orleans, LA
Posts: 15,845
Blog Entries: 45
Tarzan Boy
While driving back from Texas last week, this stupid song hit the radio and now it's just rolling through my head and I can't get it out.

I don't know if you guys remember this song?

SOMEBODY MAKE IT STOP!!!!!!!

