Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, dead at 64

this is a discussion within the Music Community Forum; R.I.P. and thanks for some great music! Gone much too soon! https://www.cbsnews.com/news/malcolm...er-dead-at-64/...

Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, dead at 64
R.I.P. and thanks for some great music! Gone much too soon!

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/malcolm...er-dead-at-64/
Re: Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, dead at 64
RIP. So many good songs, but to me the Highway To Hell album was AC/DC's finest hour.
