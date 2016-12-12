OldMaid Site Donor 2014

Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador

Jet's owner is in for them as Ambassador to The UK.

The owners might really be putting that plan in place now.



The NFL billionaires' club and their toys, I mean teams.





