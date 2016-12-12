Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador

this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; So what are the NFL owners up to? NFL expansion plans in the UK. Jet's owner is in for them as Ambassador to The UK. The owners might really be putting that plan in place now. The NFL billionaires' club ...

Old 01-19-2017, 11:43 PM
Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador
So what are the NFL owners up to? NFL expansion plans in the UK.
Jet's owner is in for them as Ambassador to The UK.
The owners might really be putting that plan in place now.

The NFL billionaires' club and their toys, I mean teams.


Trump Names N.Y. Jets Owner Woody Johnson as Ambassador to U.K. - The Daily Beast
Old 01-20-2017, 01:23 AM
Re: Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador
Not sure if he has the love from Mr. Trump.

Throwback to Donald Trump saying he would fire Roger Goodell if elected President #MakeTheNFLGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/XzXTLlMKDH

— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2016

Call me crazy, but not entirely sure the president has the authority to fire the NFL Commissioner.
