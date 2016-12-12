|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; So what are the NFL owners up to? NFL expansion plans in the UK. Jet's owner is in for them as Ambassador to The UK. The owners might really be putting that plan in place now. The NFL billionaires' club ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|01-19-2017, 11:43 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor 2014
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 2,120
|
Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador
So what are the NFL owners up to? NFL expansion plans in the UK.
Jet's owner is in for them as Ambassador to The UK.
The owners might really be putting that plan in place now.
The NFL billionaires' club and their toys, I mean teams.
Trump Names N.Y. Jets Owner Woody Johnson as Ambassador to U.K. - The Daily Beast
|Latest Blogs
|
ANYBODY BUT ATLANTA ! ! !! !!!! ! Last Blog: 01-17-2017 By: SAINTstunna
2017 NFL Draft: Will Jabrill Peppers really drop to the Saints? Last Blog: 01-11-2017 By: hagan714
Saints: SP needs a streaker and a toy to make Cooks happy Last Blog: 12-12-2016 By: hagan714
|01-20-2017, 01:23 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Dec 2004
Location: D.C.
Posts: 3,371
|
Re: Jets owner Johnson-UK Ambassador
Not sure if he has the love from Mr. Trump.
Throwback to Donald Trump saying he would fire Roger Goodell if elected President #MakeTheNFLGreatAgain pic.twitter.com/XzXTLlMKDH
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 9, 2016
Call me crazy, but not entirely sure the president has the authority to fire the NFL Commissioner.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|