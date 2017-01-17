Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Pat Mcafee retires?

So what would make a guy quit a $3 million a year job? He said injuries......

Pat Mcafee retires?
So what would make a guy quit a $3 million a year job?
He said injuries...
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Yeah I kinda thought that was a head scratcher too. If all I had to do to earn that kinda money was punt a football for 4-5 months out of the year I'd keep that job as long as possible.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
As I understand it 3 knee surgeries the last couple of years and more of them on the horizon.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
He is a funny dude:

Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
I've never heard of a punter or kicker willingly give up his career as long as they were still offered work. If injuries are his problem, that's kind of odd coming from a punter.

What exactly is he going to do now? It won't get any easier than what he had.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Originally Posted by burningmetal View Post
I've never heard of a punter or kicker willingly give up his career as long as they were still offered work. If injuries are his problem, that's kind of odd coming from a punter.

What exactly is he going to do now? It won't get any easier than what he had.
He has accepted a position with Barstool sports and i think he has a good chance of makin a career in TV and comedy.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Originally Posted by Crusader View Post
He has accepted a position with Barstool sports and i think he has a good chance of makin a career in TV and comedy.
Punting is still easier than that, lol. For TV, you have to prep for shows, year round. 3 million a year to kick a ball, and sit through some basic special teams meetings for a couple of months a year would be a pretty sweet job.

I guess he just got bored. He could have gotten into comedy at any time after his career. It's just odd to me.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Originally Posted by Crusader View Post
He has accepted a position with Barstool sports and i think he has a good chance of makin a career in TV and comedy.
I agree. He is on Bob & Tom on a regular basis and is pretty damn funny. The guy has a good shot of making a career of it. He doesn't seem to be the flamboyant type. So, after 8 years in the NFL he should have some serious jack stashed.

Why not go out on your terms and do something you 1) enjoy and 2) can do for the next 10 or 20 years.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
He's a much better comedian. Probably get some acting rolls as well.
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Money isn't nearly as important to people who already have it.
