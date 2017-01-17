dam1953 1000 Posts +

Re: Pat Mcafee retires? Originally Posted by Crusader He has accepted a position with Barstool sports and i think he has a good chance of makin a career in TV and comedy.



Why not go out on your terms and do something you 1) enjoy and 2) can do for the next 10 or 20 years. I agree. He is on Bob & Tom on a regular basis and is pretty damn funny. The guy has a good shot of making a career of it. He doesn't seem to be the flamboyant type. So, after 8 years in the NFL he should have some serious jack stashed.Why not go out on your terms and do something you 1) enjoy and 2) can do for the next 10 or 20 years. Crusader likes this.