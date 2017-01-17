|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; So what would make a guy quit a $3 million a year job? He said injuries......
|
|
|02-02-2017, 04:16 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,869
|
Pat Mcafee retires?
So what would make a guy quit a $3 million a year job?
He said injuries...
|02-02-2017, 04:32 PM
|#2
|
500th Post
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 559
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Yeah I kinda thought that was a head scratcher too. If all I had to do to earn that kinda money was punt a football for 4-5 months out of the year I'd keep that job as long as possible.
|02-02-2017, 04:34 PM
|#3
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,530
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
As I understand it 3 knee surgeries the last couple of years and more of them on the horizon.
|02-02-2017, 04:39 PM
|#4
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,530
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
He is a funny dude:
|02-02-2017, 04:39 PM
|#5
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,486
Blog Entries: 2
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
I've never heard of a punter or kicker willingly give up his career as long as they were still offered work. If injuries are his problem, that's kind of odd coming from a punter.
What exactly is he going to do now? It won't get any easier than what he had.
|02-02-2017, 04:43 PM
|#6
|
Resident Swede
Join Date: Sep 2005
Location: Märsta, Sweden
Posts: 6,530
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
|02-02-2017, 04:57 PM
|#7
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 2,486
Blog Entries: 2
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Originally Posted by CrusaderPunting is still easier than that, lol. For TV, you have to prep for shows, year round. 3 million a year to kick a ball, and sit through some basic special teams meetings for a couple of months a year would be a pretty sweet job.
I guess he just got bored. He could have gotten into comedy at any time after his career. It's just odd to me.
|02-02-2017, 05:09 PM
|#8
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: SW Ohio
Posts: 1,456
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Originally Posted by CrusaderI agree. He is on Bob & Tom on a regular basis and is pretty damn funny. The guy has a good shot of making a career of it. He doesn't seem to be the flamboyant type. So, after 8 years in the NFL he should have some serious jack stashed.
Why not go out on your terms and do something you 1) enjoy and 2) can do for the next 10 or 20 years.
|02-02-2017, 06:18 PM
|#9
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,206
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
He's a much better comedian. Probably get some acting rolls as well.
|02-02-2017, 07:25 PM
|#10
|
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,384
|
Re: Pat Mcafee retires?
Money isn't nearly as important to people who already have it.
|
|
|