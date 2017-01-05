Supreme Court delivers victory for Washington on trademark case



The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving the name of a band (The Slants) that may be offensive to Asian-Americans that the guarantee of free speech under the First Amendment overcomes the governments supposed ability to invalidate trademark rights on potentially offensive grounds. It doesnt mean that The Slants or Redskins are or arent offensive; it means that the government cant deny trademark protection based on arguments that a given term does or could offend.



The government argued in the current case and in the Washington case that the issuance of a trademark transforms the potentially offensive term into government speech. Justice Samuel Alito had this to say in explaining that federally-protected trademarks arent messages from Uncle Sam: [I]f trademarks represent government speech, what does the Government have in mind when it advises Americans to make.believe (Sony), Think different (Apple), Just do it (Nike), or Have it your way (Burger King)? Was the Government warning about a coming disaster when it registered the mark EndTime Ministries?



read more



Yes the Redskins, thats Redskins won a victory.



Unanimous decision, for the Redskins. The long and winding road regarding whether Washington will lose federal trademark protection for its name and logo isnt officially over, but it essentially is.The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving the name of a band (The Slants) that may be offensive to Asian-Americans that the guarantee of free speech under the First Amendment overcomes the governments supposed ability to invalidate trademark rights on potentially offensive grounds. It doesnt mean that The Slants or Redskins are or arent offensive; it means that the government cant deny trademark protection based on arguments that a given term does or could offend.The government argued in the current case and in the Washington case that the issuance of a trademark transforms the potentially offensive term into government speech. Justice Samuel Alito had this to say in explaining that federally-protected trademarks arent messages from Uncle Sam: [I]f trademarks represent government speech, what does the Government have in mind when it advises Americans to make.believe (Sony), Think different (Apple), Just do it (Nike), or Have it your way (Burger King)? Was the Government warning about a coming disaster when it registered the mark EndTime Ministries?Yes the, thatswon a victory.Unanimous decision, for the