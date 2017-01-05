|
this is a discussion within the NFL Community Forum; The long and winding road regarding whether Washington will lose federal trademark protection for its name and logo isnt officially over, but it essentially is. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving the name of a band ...
Supreme Court delivers victory for Washington on trademark case
The long and winding road regarding whether Washington will lose federal trademark protection for its name and logo isnt officially over, but it essentially is.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in a case involving the name of a band (The Slants) that may be offensive to Asian-Americans that the guarantee of free speech under the First Amendment overcomes the governments supposed ability to invalidate trademark rights on potentially offensive grounds. It doesnt mean that The Slants or Redskins are or arent offensive; it means that the government cant deny trademark protection based on arguments that a given term does or could offend.
The government argued in the current case and in the Washington case that the issuance of a trademark transforms the potentially offensive term into government speech. Justice Samuel Alito had this to say in explaining that federally-protected trademarks arent messages from Uncle Sam: [I]f trademarks represent government speech, what does the Government have in mind when it advises Americans to make.believe (Sony), Think different (Apple), Just do it (Nike), or Have it your way (Burger King)? Was the Government warning about a coming disaster when it registered the mark EndTime Ministries?
read more
Yes the Redskins, thats Redskins won a victory.
Unanimous decision, for the Redskins.
